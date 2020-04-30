Unemployment fraud is on the rise across the state, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The agency has identified more than 3,800 fictitious claims since mid-March and are reviewing “hundreds” of other suspicious filings, the release states.
“We are hearing from claimants blocked from filing for unemployment benefits because a claim in their name has already been submitted,” said OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “For individuals who lost their job due to the oil crisis or COVID-19 related business closures, discovering their identity has been used to file a bogus unemployment claim only adds to the devastation our neighbors are experiencing.”
Muskogee Police Department has set about investigating four cases of unemployment fraud within city limits, said Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin.
“I know that at least two of them are still employed. One was asked if she was terminated — while she was working — that’s how she found out someone had filed a claim in her name,” Hamlin said. “It’s still being investigated at this time.”
Unemployment claims require a variety of personal information to file, according to the OESC.
“Fraudulent claims will usually include an individual’s legal name and legitimate social security number. The claim may include additional accurate personal information such as their annual, monthly, or weekly compensation amount,” the release states. “The claim may include an accurate former address or a falsified address to which a benefit card may be received. Generally, some but not all the information provided to OESC is factual.”
Police are not aware how fraudsters are obtaining those credentials, Hamlin said.
“We don’t know how the scam works. We don’t know how that’s working and how they’re obtaining the information,” Hamlin said. “They’re absolutely obtaining information about these individuals somehow.”
Hamlin cautioned against a particular trend that may be a vector for phishing scams: Facebook “games” asking posters to describe their favorite cars or how many pets they’ve had in their lives, or other minute details.
“There’s a lot of games on Facebook where the post will say ‘list all the cars you’ve had.’ Well a lot of times security questions use that information, so it’s kind of just a phishing scam,” Hamlin said. “They’re gathering information to try and guess your password.”
In the meantime, fraudulent claims are holding up funds for the people who need them during an already complex process, Roberson said.
“Under normal circumstances, bogus claims are typically identified on the front end,” Roberson said. “An employer has 10 days to respond to a notice of an unemployment claim filed against the business before the claim is adjudicated and eligibility is determined. That’s still the process. Now, a spike in bogus claims is resulting in a legitimate claimant learning they’re unable to file because someone jumped ahead of them in the process using their identity.”
The commission is working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to investigate and prosecute unemployment fraud, the OESC release states.
The OESC encourages those affected by unemployment fraud to email OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.