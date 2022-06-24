OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports that continued claims, initial claims and the continued claims’ four-week moving average decreased, while the initial claims’ four-week moving average increased slightly for the week ending June 11.
“Oklahoma’s unemployment numbers remain steady through seasonal shifts, with more individuals participating in the state workforce than ever before,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “In addition to our strong workforce participation, there are many employment opportunities currently available for those seeking jobs across the state. OESC is committed to connecting Oklahomans to these jobs through our variety of employment and training programs. We will continue to monitor unemployment numbers closely over the coming months as interest rates fluctuate to ensure our agency is responsive to any changes in the state workforce brought on by the US Federal Reserve’s announcement earlier this month.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending June 11
For the file week ending June 11, the number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 1,915, a decrease of 58 from the previous week's level of 1,973.
For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 2,069, an increase of 6 from the previous week's average of 2,063.
The unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 10,925, a decrease of 86 from the previous week’s level of 11,011.
For the same file week, the less volatile continued claims’ four-week moving average was 10,583, a decrease of 85 from the previous week's average of 10,668.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending June 18 was 229,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) reports. The four-week moving average was 223,500, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average. For the week ending June 11, the U.S. DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 0.9%, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a four-week moving average is used to assess trends.
