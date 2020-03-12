Victims of domestic abuse are targeted by their abusers anywhere they go — even at work, says Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
"The workplace is an area that they feel like, depending on the nature of the work, [abusers] are capable of going and making contact with that person," Loge said. "They'll absolutely go there."
Those attempting to evade their abusers may be able to collect unemployment, however, allowing them to leave work, said Muskogee Workforce Center Manager Ryan Davis.
"Special funds are set aside for fleeing domestic violence," Davis said. "Anybody that falls into the category, they need to come to the workforce center, and speak to us and we will get them in touch with somebody that can help them up."
The program is a largely unknown and underutilized resource that could prove invaluable for domestic violence victims trying to escape an abusive relationship, Loge said.
"I’m glad it’s there," Loge said. "Whenever somebody is subjected to domestic violence, it’s a control issue with the person over the victim, and any resource that is able to break that or break that bond is always valuable to that victim’s future — to get away and be independent and self-sustaining."
Davis said victims simply needed to visit the Workforce Center to begin the process, which took a separate track from typical unemployment applications.
"For those particular cases, they will be assigned to a special adjudicator. Through the details of the conversation, once the story can be validated, they will be eligible for unemployment, because they are fleeing a domestic violence incident," Davis said.
The program is so infrequently discussed that many victims don't know it exists, said Women In Safe Home Assistant Director Sissy Carden.
"It’s an awesome process. I think it’s great. It keeps them from losing income. It’s just not something that gets used often," Carden said. "Probably no one knows about the process unless they get in touch with an advocate, because it’s just not something that’s been talked about."
Carden said women who enter WISH's programs are assessed for unemployment. While the organization has not filed an application for anyone, it is a resource they recommend for women in need, she said.
"If she was truly trying to hide, she comes from someplace else, when she walks in the door we would recommend she file for it," Carden said. "It’s a great tool to help her be safe."
What to do
Those who wish to apply for the domestic violence victims' unemployment program may visit the Muskogee Workforce Center, 717 S. 32nd St., or call (918) 682-3364.
