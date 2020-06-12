Muskogee County's unemployment rate jumped nearly 10 percent from March to April, said Port of Muskogee Industrial Development Director Marie Synar.
"On the county level, we went from 3.4 percent in March to 13.1 percent," Synar said. "For the city, we went from 3.2 percent to 13.4 percent in April."
Muskogee Forward, an economic recovery task force co-headed by Synar, conducted a May survey of local businesses to chart layoffs, openings and closings, and recovery efforts. That survey, which garnered 134 responses, shows manufacturing, distribution and transportation took the biggest hit in the initial wave of layoffs and furloughs, Synar said.
"We took those 134 responses and broke them out by industry. The greatest layoffs occurred in our manufacturing, distribution and transportation sector," Synar said. "Cumulatively, if you look at laid off and furloughed positions, that represented a total of 450 positions affected. One hundred and 92 of those were within our manufacturing, distribution and transportation sector."
Many of those layoffs can be attributed to ties to the petroleum industry, rather than the pandemic, however, Synar said.
"Yes, we definitely have been hit hard in our manufacturing sector, but I think that has more to do with our ties to the oil and gas sector more than the pandemic," Synar said. "The ones that weren’t oil and gas related were like 10 positions through staffing companies. Any temp positions were not able to be included in Paycheck Protection Program loans, and so they were forced to let those positions go."
The nonprofit, health care and education sector has the darkest days ahead, according to the survey, Synar said.
"Seventeen businesses said they do plan to further reduce their number of employees by cumulative 445 additional positions over the next three months," Synar said, citing data that 173 of those positions would be in the aforementioned sector.
It's not all bad news, Synar said — as businesses slowly reopen in the wake of slackened COVID-19 restrictions, the unemployment rate should drop.
"I would say outside of the survey, the greatest number of positions lost were within our retail and service sectors, so I’m expecting to see May numbers go down as far as our unemployment rates," Synar said.
