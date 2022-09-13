Women professional golfers from all around the world will descend on the Muskogee Golf Club in two weeks for the Lake Area United Way Women's All Pro Tour Championship.
The event is a big fundraiser for the Lake Area United Way. Executive Director Jenny Jamison said Lake Area United Way has numerous responsibilities during next week.
"What we're doing is overseeing all the parts that go with the tournament," she said. "We are having a pro-am, and we are helping to get teams together for that. The benefits for that are going to be our partner agencies."
Jamison said that her office will also be responsible in some part for staffing.
"We also help provide the volunteers," she said. "It cost a certain amount of money to bring the tour here, so we are responsible for finding sponsors."
She said that most events the sponsors know a year in advance and can budget accordingly. This tournament was a last-minute addition, and Jamison said the response was "amazing."
"Nobody had this sponsorship budgeted," Jamison said. "We have had this really amazing group of businesses step in and and want to support United Way and support Muskogee. This is not surprising about Muskogee — they always step in and help."
The pro-am will be Sept. 27, and the actual tournament runs from Sept. 28-30.
Martha Dixon, event coordinator for the Muskogee Golf Club, said entries into the pro-am will be open until Sept. 26.
"It's $1,000 for a three-player team and one pro, or $250 for an individual," she said. "Or the team can pay $1,500 and choose their own pro to play with."
Dixon said there are events scheduled for two nights during the tournament.
The special events begin Tuesday with a LAUW Campaign Kick-Off Party on the Patio sponsored by the Town of Fort Gibson with a cash bar/cash menu available and live music on the patio. Wednesday will be a tee party sponsored by Georgia-Pacific, inviting area high school and college women's golf teams to attend to get to meet WAPT players as well as other female leaders in the community.
The WAPT is the nation’s leading developmental tour for the aspiring Epson and Ladies Professional Golf Association stars and is the "official qualifying tour" of the Epson Tour.
Luke Otto, digital producer for the WAPT, said the tournament is the final tuneup for the PXG Race to Stage II, a season-long points race where the top five players at the end earn exemptions into the Ladies Professional Golf Association Qualifying School with entry fees paid.
"This tournament is to make sure the players are confident in their game before heading into Stage II," he said. "If they get through Stage II, they will have Epson Tour status. The top five will get Epson Tour status."
If you go
WHAT: Lake Area United Way Women's All Pro Tour Championship.
WHERE: Muskogee Golf Club, 2400 N. Country Club Road.
WHEN: Sept. 25-30.
ADMISSION: Free.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 25-26: Professional practice rounds, 7:30 a.m..
Sept. 27: Pro-am, tournament 7:30 a.m.; LAUW Campaign Kick-Off Party on the Patio, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28: Opening ceremony and Round One 7:30 a.m.; TEE Party 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: Round Two, 7:30 a.m.
Sept. 30: Final round, 7:30 a.m.
