The University of Oklahoma announced its fall 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,900 students were named to the fall 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,576 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.
A searchable honor roll list for fall 2021 is available for download online. Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Area students listed include:
• Muskogee: Alan Keith Baughman, Hannah Mariah Bellmer, Allison Joy Bush*, Tatum Jo Elders*, Chandler Thomas Engelbrecht, Kendall Paige Few*, Lexington Gilliam, Michelle Ashlyn Goad*, Sally Ann Greer, Alexander Wei Wen Hseih, Tess Noel Huffer, Uziel Jogtain Jimenez, Erik Ronaldo Macareno, Phong Nhat Tan Nguyen, Ashika Chetan Patel, Emily Mayte Porras, Lauren Lavern Torres.
• Braggs: Ashley Paige Knowles, Lena Bailey Northcutt*.
• Checotah: Matthew Jefferson Jennings, Kennedy Paige Killingsworth.
• Council HIll: Sarah Elizabeth Keen, Rylee Christine Skiles.
• Eufaula: Gracie L. Dickson, Tevin Lane Rittenhouse.
• Fort Gibson: Kali Love Gleissner, Megan Maeline Greathouse, Bailey Nicole Williams.
• Haskell: Claire Elizabeth Hudson.
• Hulbert: Caleb Utah Moss.
• Tahlequah: Brandon Paul Berry*, Megan Marie Bravo, Maria Lucia Buscemi*, Edison Chen, Deanne Venise Daduya Dela Paz, Emma Kathryn Doss, Liliana Mireya Martinez, Zane Alessandro Marzullo, Jolie Makayla Morgan, Kayleigh Ann Spears, Levi Drake Williams.
• Wagoner: Joseph Charles Charboneau, Christopher Dearman, Olivia Brianne Riggs.
• Warner: Mary Eloise Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.