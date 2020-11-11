Muskogee High School administration was made aware of a student in possession of what was later determined to be an unloaded BB gun Wednesday morning, according to a media release.
The BB gun was secured and the student was detained by the Muskogee Public Schools campus police. The release said the district is grateful to those who reported the situation and the school administration who worked quickly to address the issue.
The district will follow school board policy on possession of a BB gun and the appropriate disciplinary actions will be followed.
"Muskogee Public Schools is dedicated to ensuring that student safety is our highest priority," the release said.
