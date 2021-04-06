Okay
Board of Trustees (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Kala King 30 or 29.13%; Chris Randell 23 or 22.33%; Joseph Ashley 16 or 15.53%; Wesley Hardy 15 or 14.56%; Bradley A. Mathews 15 or 14.56%; Billy Sims 4 or 3.88%.
(Voting for two candidates in this race)
Board of Trustees (unexpired term) (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Dale W. Stephenson 47 or 45.63%; Angelia Lemons 30 or 29.13%; Barb Hill 26 or 25.24%.
(Voting for two candidates in this race)
Porter
Board of Trustees (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Clifford Marshall Jr. 78 or 46.15%; Whitney Littlefield 45 or 26.63%; Wayne Collins 31 or 18.34%; Sharon Payne 15 or 8.88%.
(Voting for two candidates in this race)
Board of Trustees (unexpired term) (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Bradah Littlefield 63 or 37.50%; Ryan Moore 44 or 26.19%; Steve Dickey 42 or 25.00%; Sammy Jo Hendrix 19 11.31%.
(Voting for two candidates in this race)
Gore
District 6, Office No. 1 (6 of 6 precincts reporting)
Lester Keathley 238 or 74.61%; Matt Holland 81 or 25.39%.
Midway
District 27, Proposition (6 of 6 precincts reporting)
For 118 or 81.38%; Against 27 18.62%
Porum
School Board District 88 No. 1 (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Joshua Tillery 114 or 79.72%; Tiffanie Elaine Cox 29 or 20.28%.
Proposition (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
For 114 or 80.28%; Against 28 or 19.72%
Board of Trustees (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Peggy Cravens 40 or 25.48%; Mandi anderson 37 or 23.57%; Don Stewart 32 or 20.38%; Cristy Catron 26 or 16.56%; Martha M. Long 13 or 8.28%; Carl Warren 9 or 5.73%.
Taft
Board of Trustees (1 of 1 precinct reporting)
Margaret Pope Taylor 61 or 28.24%; Leonard Ingram 60 or 27.78%; Lelia Davis 48 or 22.22%; Paulett Bowler 24 or 11.11%; Clifton Earl Lee 23 or 10.65%.
(Voting for 3 candidates in this race)
