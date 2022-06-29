U.S. SENATE — UNEXPIRED
Republicans — Markwayne Mullin, 155,997 votes, or 43.62%; T.W. Shannon, 62,712 votes, or 17.54%; Nathan Dahm, 42,638 votes, or 11.92%; Luke Holland, 40,322 votes, or 11.28%; Scott Pruitt, 18,040 votes, or 5.04%; Randy J. Grellner, 15,779 votes, or 4.41%; Laura Moreno, 6,593 votes, or 1.84%; Jessica Jean Garrison, 6,104 votes, or 1.71%; Alex Gray, 3,060 votes, or 0.86%; John F. Tompkins, 2,331 votes, or 0.65%; Adam Holley, 1,871 votes, or 0.52%; Michael Coibion, 1,259 votes, or 0.35%; Paul Royse, 900 votes, or 0.25%.
U.S. SENATE
Republicans — James Lankford, 242,984 votes, or 67.83%; Jackson Lahmeyer, 94,504 votes, or 26.38%; Joan Farr, 20,737 votes, or 5.79%.
Democrats — Madison Horn, 60,631 votes, or 37.18%; Jason Bolinger, 27,359 votes, or 16.78%; Dennis L. Baker, 22,458 votes, or 13.77%; Jo Glenn, 21,176 votes, or 12.99%; Brandon Wade, 19,970 votes, or 12.25%; Arya Azma, 11,469 votes, or 7.03%.
GOVERNOR
Republicans — Kevin Stitt, 248,355 votes, or 69.06%; Joel Kintsel, 51,564 votes, or 14.34%; Mark Sherwood, 47,680 votes, or 13.26%; Moira McCabe, 12,033 votes, or 3.35%.
Democrats — Joy Hofmeister, 101,851 votes, or 60.74%; Connie Johnson, 65,823 votes, or 39.26%.
STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR
Republicans — Cindy Byrd, 244,285 votes, or 70.05%; Steven W. McQuillen, 104,455 votes, or 29.95%.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republicans —Gentner F. Drummond, 180,338 votes, or 50.88%; John M. O'Connor, 174,125 votes, or 49.12%.
STATE TREASURER
Republicans — Todd Russ, 164,260 votes, or 48.50%; Clark Jolley, 114,707 votes, or 33.87%; David B. Hooten, 59,686 votes, or 17.62%.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Republicans — Ryan Walters, 142,540 votes, or 41.46%; April Grace, 105,303 votes, or 30.63%; John Cox, 83,012 votes, or 24.15%; William E. Crozier, 12,936 votes, or 3.76%.
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 160,661 votes, or 47.82%; Sean Roberts, 128,578 votes, or 38.27%; Keith Swinton, 46,719 votes, or 13.91%.
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Kim David, 135,629 votes, or 41.07%; Todd Thomsen 85,828 votes, or 25.99%; Justin Hornback, 67,214 votes, or 20.35%; Harold D. Spradling, 41,588 votes, or 12.59%.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2nd District
Republicans — Avery Frix, 11,330 votes, or 14.74%; Josh Brecheen, 10,573 votes, or 13.75%; Johnny Teehee, 9,956 votes, or 12.95%; John Bennett, 8,702 votes, or 11.32%; Guy Barker, 8,438 votes, or 10.98%; Marty Quinn, 5,607 votes, or 7.29%; Wes Nofire, 4,857 votes, or 6.32%; David Derby, 4,203 votes, or 5.47%; Chris Schiller, 4,105 votes, or 5.34%; Dustin Roberts, 3,741 votes, or 4.87%; Pamela Gordon, 2,340 votes, or 3.04%; Rhonda Hopkins, 1,280 votes, or 1.67%; Clint Johnson, 1,125 votes, or 1.46%; Erick P. Wyatt, 614 votes, or 0.80%.
DISTRICT ATTORNEYS
District 15
Republicans — Larry Edwards, 3,284 votes, or 57.70%; Matthew R. Price, 2,408 votes, or 42.30%.
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
District 13
Republicans — Neil Hays, 863 votes, or 27.73%; Carlisa Rogers, 862 votes, or 27.70%; Steve White, 701 votes, or 22.53%; Brian Jackson, 686 votes, or 22.04%.
District 15
Republicans — Randy Randleman, 2,242 votes, or 56.15%; Angie Brinlee, 1,751 votes, or 43.85%.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — Ken Doke, 1,921 votes, or 68.10%; Steve Goad, 900 votes, or 31.90%.
Fort Gibson Proposition 1 - Shall the Clerk of the Town of Fort Gibson be appointed by the Mayor with the approval of the Board of Trustees? Yes, 349 votes, or 56.47%; No, 269 votes, or 43.53%.
Fort Gibson Proposition 2 - Shall the Treasurer of the Town of Fort Gibson be appointed by the Mayor with the approval of the Board of Trustees? Yes, 337 votes, or 54.44%; No, 282 votes, or 45.56%.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Democrats — Bobby Cub Whitewater, 795 votes, or 58.16%; Randy Jones, 572 votes, or 41.84%.
County Treasurer
Democrats — JoAnna Jean Champlain, 1,936 votes, or 57.84%; Noel Hunter, 1,411 votes, or 42.16%.
McINTOSH COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Democrats — Loyal Dean Taylor, 375 votes, or 45.24%; William Wiles, 242 votes, or 29.19%; Judith Kathleen Horton, 130 votes, or 15.68%; Jeffrey A. Boyd, 82 votes, or 9.89%.
County Commissioner, District 3
Democrats — Ronnie Lee Layman Jr., 252 votes, or 33.87%; Chip Collins, 247 votes, or 33.20%; Bobby Laughlin, 245 votes, or 32.93%.
County Treasurer
Democrats — Betty Whisenhunt, 1,658 votes, or 79.48%; Melissa Joann Fink, 428 votes, or 20.52%.
Proposition 1- Shall sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees be allowed in McIntosh County?
Yes, 2,017 votes, or 51.88%; No, 1,871 votes, or 48.12%.
WAGONER COUNTY
Associate District Judge — Rebecca Hunter, 6,908 votes, or 60.38%; Steve Money, 2,767 votes, or 24.18%; Eric Michael Jordan, 1,766 votes, or 15.44%.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Tim Kelley, 2,110 votes, or 61.28%; Jeff Flanagan, 1,333 votes, or 38.72%.
County Treasurer
Republicans — Chasity Levi, 4,651 votes, or 54.02%; Julie Robison Ballew, 3,958 votes, or 45.98%.
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.