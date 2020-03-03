The proposition that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays is passing with seven of 33 precincts reporting.
For — 1,605 votes, or 60.77 percent.
Against — 1,036, or 39.23 percent
83, Locke and Dam Operator, passed on March 2, 2020. Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
71, retired composing supervisor @ Muskogee Phoenix, passed Sunday, March 1, 2020 Service: 2PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 @ Jubilee Christian Center, Muskogee Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
86, Homemaker, died Tuesday. Graveside Services 1PM Friday 03/06/2020 Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson, OK. 918-478-2555 Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
51, Homemaker, died Monday. Family visitation 5PM-7PM Friday 03/06/2020 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 10AM Saturday 03/07/2020 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. 918-478-2555. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
