This week, 10 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 57 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 10 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Muskogee County has had 9,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 163 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 5,177 confirmed cases and 121 deaths.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday at 11 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
Today we are adding approximately 1,300 previously unreported cases and 1,716 unreported deaths to the dashboard. As a result, cases for today will appear artificially high. Learn more: https://go.usa.gov/xHYYM.
As of this advisory, there are 441,906 cases (+1,764) of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
506 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported, including the previous unreported cases.
306 is today's 7-day rolling average without the previous unreported cases.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,994
OSDH Case investigated 1,716 additional deaths ranging from April 2020 through the end of March 2021.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 441,906
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,410,576
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,821,267
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 207
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 6
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,994
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 7.
