Unwanted pesticide disposal event set

Oklahoma State University’s Pesticide Safety Education Program is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to host an unwanted pesticide disposal day in Muskogee on Nov. 17.
The Oklahoma Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Program event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Muskogee County Fairgrounds, 1440 S. Cherokee St.
Farmers, ranchers, applicators, pesticide dealers and homeowners may bring up to 2,000 pounds of pesticides to the drop-off sites for proper disposal at no charge. A fee is required if bringing more than 2,000 pounds of pesticides.
ODAFF has contracted with Clean Earth, a licensed hazardous waste company, to collect and properly dispose of waste pesticides. Pesticide dealers are asked to preregister through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program because of the potential for large quantities of pesticides coming in from multiple dealers. Applicators and agricultural producers are not required to preregister. Paint, batteries, oil or fertilizer will not be accepted.
Originating in 2006, nearly 1.2 million pounds of pesticides have been properly disposed of during the Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Days, keeping them out of rivers, streams, landfills, storm drains and illegal roadside dumps. Proper disposal also lessens the chance of groundwater contamination and helps consumers get rid of containers taking up space in their barns, storage buildings and garages in an environmentally safe manner.
For more information, visit the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program website or contact Charles Luper, OSU Extension associate, at (405) 744-5808.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.