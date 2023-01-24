Up to six inches of snow is expected in the Muskogee area Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the AccuWeather website. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected in eastern Oklahoma, according to the forecast.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the heavy snow could start Tuesday afternoon.
"We don't think that's likely over the entire county, but in the heavier areas, that's what we're looking at based on the current forecast," Smith said. "It could start as rain and switch over to snow."
Forecasters expect the snow to end by 6 a.m. Wednesday," Smith said. "I'll say, hopefully."
People needing to travel should take extra time to get to their destinations, he said.
Tuesday morning, Muskogee Public Works Department loaded two 10-ton and one 15-ton dump trucks with a sand-salt mixture to spread on the roads. The trucks have snow plows and sand spreaders.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he does not expect the heavy snow to be around long. He said temperatures could reach 40 degrees on Wednesday.
"On Friday, we're back up to 52," he said."I expect this to be a less than 12-hour event."
