Upcoming VA COVID-19 drive-thru testing dates planned

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing for enrolled veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa.
Appointments are preferred but will not be required. To schedule a COVID-19 drive-thru testing appointment, call 1-888-397-8387.
The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic is located at 9322 E. 41st St.
To get answers to questions you have about coronavirus and how VA is responding, visit our Coronavirus FAQs page or read VA's public health response.
For the latest information about coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.