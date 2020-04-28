Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing for enrolled veterans Wednesday and Thursday at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa and Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday: 3 to 6 p.m.
Appointments are preferred but will not be required.
To schedule a COVID-19 drive-thru testing appointment for Wednesday or Thursday, call (888) 397-8387.
