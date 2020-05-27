A body was found in the Arkansas River late Tuesday night near Oklahoma 62, said Muskogee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Carrie Wages.
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office later described the body as that of a young girl. The body's discovery prompted a further search of a wide area by multiple rescue agencies, including Muskogee County and Wagoner County emergency management teams, the Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Webbers Falls Fire Department.
"We're out continuing to search," Wages said. "I won't comment on whether or not it's a second body they're looking for, just that they're continuing to search. We're just helping in the search for the two children."
The two children in question are Miracle and Tony Crook, 3 and 2 years old respectively, who disappeared from Tulsa Friday. Tulsa Police Department Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said video surveillance reviewed Tuesday afternoon showed the children walking toward Mingo Creek from the apartment in which they lived, and never returning.
"It was about Friday morning at 10:15 that they were last seen. They walked down the embankment, holding hands — they were last seen walking down toward the creek. We don’t have any evidence of them coming back out," Pierce said. "There was a pretty good storm Friday morning that produced a lot of rain and cause that creek to rise, and it probably swept them away."
The young girl recovered Tuesday night has not yet been identified, but Tulsa Police Department is working with the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the child's identity, Pierce said.
Chief Administrative Officer Amy Elliott of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said there wasn't a definite timeframe on the body's identification.
"What we’ll do is we’ll try and find fingerprints, dental, or familial DNA. We’ll be working with TPD and go with DNA of suspected family members. Each case takes a different amount of time, so I don’t have a timeframe on this one," Elliott said. "We have to scientifically prove who they are."
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office released details of the initial search and discovery Wednesday afternoon.
"On 05-26-2020 Wagoner County E-911 received a report of a possible body in the Verdigris Navigational Channel at Lock and Dam 17 south of Wagoner. Off-duty Wagoner County Deputy Matt Smith was in the area and witnessed what he believed to be a body in the water," the release reads. "...Wagoner County Emergency Management recovered one victim from the Verdigris Navigational Channel 50 minutes upon receiving the initial call and stood by for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to complete an investigation. Tulsa Police responded to the scene to assist in the investigation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.