A Muskogee man reported missing is believed to be in imminent danger, according to a statement from Muskogee police.
A Silver Alert was issued for Larry Bell, 62, who was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. June 14 at 1000 S. 54th St. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 232 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots. He has a large tattoo of a dolphin on his left arm and a smaller one on his right ankle. He suffers from dementia.
Bell is driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a Cherokee Nation license plate, CW1341. The vehicle also has chrome bars along the top of the bed and the truck has a dent in the right front fender.
If you know of Bell's whereabouts, contact the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 577-6906 or Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-COPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.