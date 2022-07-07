UPDATE: The couple who died in a Thursday morning house fire, along with their two dogs, have been identified by their daughter as former Muskogee City Planner Tish Callahan and her husband Rodney Callahan.
Cherokee Nation Marshals are working with the ATF to investigate a house fire that involves two fatalities in Muskogee County, according to a release from the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
Marshals were called around 6 a.m. Thursday to the home at 5118 E. 68th St. S. in Muskogee, the release states.
The investigation is pending. No other information is available at this time.
