Identities of Tuesday's fatal shooting have been released by the Muskogee Police Department.
The five children slain in Tuesday's fatal shooting have been identified as:
Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5: Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Que'dynce Anderson, 9.
The children's mother has been identified as Brittany Anderson. She remains stable in a Tulsa hospital. Her condition was not released.
The adult male who was shot was identified as Javarion Lee, 24, and he is the brother of the alleged shooter, Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.
Pridgeon, 25, is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on complaints of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Three children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.