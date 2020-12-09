UPDATE:
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the truck he was driving was struck broadside by another truck, police said.
The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Peak Boulevard and Queens Road/Gulick Street.
George Gilbert of Muskogee was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup across Peak Boulevard when his truck was T-boned by an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Roderick Bagby, 65, of Preston, said Muskogee Police Communications Officer Lynn Hamlin.
She said Gilbert had just come off the hill where Gulick Street curves down toward the Peak access road. He was towing a trailer with a tractor. Bagby also was towing a trailer with some type of machinery. Bagby's grandson, a juvenile, also in the truck, she said.
First responders administered chest compressions and CPR on Gilbert, Hamlin said.
Muskogee Emergency Medical Service Public Information Officer Trish German said EMS responded to an apparent cardiac arrest, but did not confirm who had it. She said two people were transported to the hospital.
Bagby was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with what were believed to have ben non-life-threatening injuries, Hamlin said.
Hamlin said airbags deployed on both vehicles. There was no information on whether seat belts were used.
Several police officers investigated. Officer Jordy Woolsey filled out the report, she said.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Muskogee Fire Department also responded.
9:36 a.m. Muskogee Police have confirmed a fatal accident Wednesday morning at Peak Boulevard and Queens Road.
No names or vehicle identifications were released pending notification of next of kin.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Muskogee Fire Department assisted.
