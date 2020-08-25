UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.
A Muskogee man who was shot Monday night has died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.
Joshua Woods, 36, died at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Police determined there had been a domestic assault between the two adults in the house, and that led to the woman's 17-year-old son intervening to help his mother. The teen shot Woods, his stepfather.
----------------------
A Muskogee man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee with life-threatening injuries after being shot, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Margaret Lynn Lane. When officers arrived, they found a male, whose name was not released, inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to Saint Francis Muskogee, the release states.
