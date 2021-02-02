Neighbors to a Muskogee home where six people were killed and another injured say the family in the home had only lived there for approximately three weeks.
Six people were shot and killed early Tuesday, including five children, and a person with a gun was taken into custody, police said.
"We don't believe there are any other suspects," said Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman. “We don’t believe that it’s random but we just don’t have details yet of the why or what happened.”
Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home at 903 Indiana St., police said.
When police arrived, they encountered a person holding a firearm. An officer fired one round, which missed the suspect as he ran from the scene. The man, whose name was not released, was apprehended following a foot pursuit.
When police entered the home, they found at the scene found one man and four small children dead, and a fifth child died after being flown to a Tulsa hospital, police said.
A woman was also taken to a Tulsa hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Authorities have not released the name of the person arrested or any details about the people who died. Police were expected to release more information later Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
