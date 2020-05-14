UPDATE:
Tyler Presley, 35, has been taken into custody, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Presley was wanted in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of Brandon Stane.
Presley was arrested without incident in Adair County at approximately 5:45 p.m. Local, state and federal law enforcement officials from Oklahoma and Arkansas assisted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with this investigation.
------------------
UPDATE:
STILWELL — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for the public's help to find a white Ford Ranger pickup that agents believe are being driven by a suspect in a homicide.
A warrant has been issued for Tyler Presley, 35. He is accused of shooting to death Brandon Stane on Wednesday at a home on South 4725 Road in Stilwell. Presley left the scene of the shooting in Stane's 1995 Ford Ranger that has blue pin stripes on both sides and Oklahoma tag JLE643, the OSBI states in a release.
The pickup was last seen on a Springdale, Ark., retail store's security video at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the release states. OSBI is working with multiple law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as the U.S. Marshal's Violent Crime Task Force.
According to OSBI, Presley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see the truck or Presley, contact your local law enforcement agency or the OSBI immediately. The OSBI's tipline is (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
---------------
STILWELL – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred in Stillwell.
On Wednesday, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with a homicide, which occurred on South 4725 Road in Stilwell.
Brandon Stane was found deceased at that residence from a gunshot wound. After agents conducted interviews and collected evidence, 35-year-old Tyler Presley was identified as the suspect in Stane’s death. Presley fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders, and is his whereabouts are unknown.
An arrest warrant was issued for Presley, and multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for him.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website, Presley is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 209 pounds. He is white and has black hair and green eyes.
If you have any information about this case or know where Presley is, you are asked to contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok. gov. You can remain anonymous.
