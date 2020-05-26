Wagoner County Emergency Management has set up along the bridge crossing the Verdigris River in Wagoner County in search of a body, said Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Community Coordinator Trish German
"I'm told there is a body that went into the water in Wagoner County," German said at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. "Wagoner County Emergency Management is handling it at this time."
Several emergency personnel were peering into the water from the north side of the bridge on Oklahoma 16 as motorists were diverted to one lane going into Okay.
We will share more details as they become available.
UPDATE, 9:24 p.m.: German said Wagoner County Emergency Management was headed out into the river to search via boat.
"They think it might have been a body they saw so they're launching a boat right now," German said. "They're not sure."
