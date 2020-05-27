Tulsa police say they've located the body of a young boy in Bird Creek. It remains uncertain if this body is related to two children who went missing near Mingo Creek, which flows into Bird Creek in Tulsa.
The two children, Miracle and Tony Crook, 3 and 2 respectively, went missing Friday after they were last seen on video surveillance wandering toward Mingo Creek holding hands. The body of a young girl was found in the Arknasas River Tuesday night, prompting a multi-county search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.