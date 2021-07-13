A second person has died as a result of a three-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night south of Muskogee on U.S. 64.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Tulsa Medical Examiners office advised that Lula Bell Childs, 85, of Warner, died at St. Francis Hospital early Wednesday morning. Childs was a passenger in a 2011 Sonata driven by Brenda Brown, 55, of Oktaha.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Bill Morris, 84, of Fort Gibson was driving south in a 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup at about 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, when the truck crossed into the northbound lane. The Dodge pickup was struck by a 2011 Cadillac SUV driven by Heaven Clark, 18 of Keota., which was traveling north, and again by the 2011 Sonata.
Morris was pronounced dead at the scene, just south of Smith Ferry Road, by Muskogee County EMS workers, according to the report issued by OHP Trooper John Duerson of Troop C, who led the investigation. Clark was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with head and trunk internal injuries and were listed in fair condition.
Brown and Childs were transported by helicopter to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Brown was admitted in serious condition.
Duerson said Morris was known to have a “medical condition.” The condition of the other drivers were “apparently normal.” The cause of the collisions was listed as “improper use of lane,” or “left of center.”
All vehicles were equipped with seatbelts, but it was unknown if they were in use by any of the subjects involved. Morris, troopers report, was ejected from his vehicle.
