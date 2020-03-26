SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 248 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties.
There are an additional two deaths in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s. There are seven total deaths in the state.
As the state continues to work aggressively with public and private partners to increase testing supplies in Oklahoma, it is likely that the increase in confirmed cases is related to an increase in testing in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) operated two satellite testing sites in Kay County and Pittsburg County. There were 32 specimens collected at the Kay County site and 16 in Pittsburg County. The tests are being processed by the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory.
With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 30. The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 248
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 958
Hospitalizations 86
Deaths 7
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
48
State Public Health Laboratory 83
Other 117
TOTAL 248
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 2
05-17 2
18-35 43
36-49 52
50-64 64
65+ 85
Total 248
Age Range 0-95 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male 129
Female 119
Total 248
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 2 0
Bryan 1 0
Canadian 6 0
Carter 1 0
Cleveland 39 3
Comanche 3 0
Craig 1 0
Creek 10 0
Custer 3 0
Delaware 1 0
Garvin 2 0
Grady 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kay 11 0
Lincoln 1 0
Logan 3 0
Mayes 2 0
McClain 2 0
Muskogee 4 0
Noble 2 0
Oklahoma 73 2
Okmulgee 2 0
Osage 3 0
Ottawa 1 0
Pawnee 10 1
Payne 5 0
Pontotoc 1 0
Pottawatomie 2 0
Sequoyah 1 0
Stephens 1 0
Tulsa 41 1
Wagoner 6 0
Washington 5 0
Total 248 7
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 26
