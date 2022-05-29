UPDATE: 11:30a.m. Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said a suspect in a deadly shooting in Taft has been identified.
The name of the suspected shooter has not been released.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents are investigating after one person was killed and another seven injured in a shooting at an outdoor festival in Taft. Of the seven injured, two are juveniles, according to a release from the OSBI.
Edwards said four different types of casings, 40 casings in total, were found at the scene.
"It's a miracle it was not worse," Edwards said.
The shooting occurred at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance. The festival took place at the Old City Square. Witnesses say just after midnight there was an argument, and then gunfire erupted. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, the OSBI release states.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said two people were transported to a Muskogee hospital and a third was taken to a Tulsa hospital.
"There is a possibility that five or six more went by private vehicle," she said.
German said two victims were transported from the Muskogee hospital to Tulsa.
There are no suspects in custody. Anyone at the event who witnessed the shooting should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
