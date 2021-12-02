UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for a missing Muskogee man has been canceled.
Harry Esannason, 76, has been found and is safe.
* * *
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Muskogee Police Department for a missing 76-year-old man believed to be in imminent danger.
Harry Esannason was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. Esannason is an African American male who is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and is light complected. He was wearing gray dress pants and two jackets with a hood. (A gray jacket and a red, white and black jacket).
Esannason left his residence on foot around 1 p.m. to go to Walmart. His wife told police that he never returned home. Esannason has several medical conditions that require daily medication and he does not have those medications with him. His wife also said that he suffers from dementia.
Please contact the Muskogee police Department at (918) 683-8000 or Crime stoppers at (918) 682-COPS (2677) if you see a subject matching this description.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.