UPDATE:
Saturday night storms caused electric outages and transformer damage across Muskogee.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, OG&E reported 425 customers without power in Muskogee, 360 in Braggs, 72 in Checotah and 913 in Eufaula.
"This is by far the craziest electrical problem I've seen from a storm," said Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans.
He said a generator caught fire at the Ed Edmondson U.S.Courthouse, 105 N. Fifth St.
"The Armstrong Bank corporate office at the corner of 12th and Okmulgee caught fire at the same time," Evans said. "The transformer behind the former U.S. Marshal's office across the street from Armstrong, it was smoking. They were dumping water on it. While I was there, I could hear transformers blowing up in the neighborhoods."
He said he is not aware of any damage to the buildings.
Lightning struck a transformer at the Muskogee Public Schools Early Childhood Center Saturday night, MPS Chief Operations and Technology Officer Eric Wells said.
He said he got a call of a fire alarm at ECC, 901 Emporia St., at 2:27 a.m. Sunday. He said there was mostly water damage inside.
Some large windows on the east side of the building were boarded up. Workers with SERVPRO Restoration Services were at the school Sunday. Wells said district employees will work on clean-up Monday.
No other MPS buildings were damaged in Saturday night storms, Wells said.
He said he expects ECC repairs to be completed in time for the start of school on Aug. 12.
Evans said at around 2 p.m. Sunday that power was still out at Muskogee Animal Shelter. He said he was still without electric power on Broadway. Traffic signals at Seventh Street and Okmulgee Avenue, and at Seventh and Broadway were still flashing, he said.
