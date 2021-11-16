Updated Caring Assistance Line replaces Senior Info Line

Oklahomans can now get information and referral assistance through the newly updated statewide Caring Assistance Line. The number is (800) 211-2116.
Some might recognize that number as the former Senior Info Line. Callers of any age can now use the service to access information on aging and disability resources available to anyone in the state, regardless of age.
Callers to the Caring Assistance Line will be asked to enter the ZIP code from their home address and then select one of a series of prompts. These prompts are designed to help callers reach the appropriate office including the Area Agency on Aging that serves their location; Sooner Success; or the Community Living, Aging and Protective Services (CAP) office.
Callers can get information on a variety of providers including caregiver resources, employment resources, food assistance, in-home care, legal assistance, long-term care information, medical equipment and supplies, Medicare/Medicaid information, prescription assistance, respite locators, seniors raising grandchildren assistance, support group information, transportation resources and more.
Use the new Caring Assistance Line to connect with or learn more about available resources for yourself or a loved one. Simply call (800) 211-2116.
