URA commissioners green light land negotiations

Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority commissioners met this week for the first time since February to discuss the prospects of new development.
After convening during an executive session, commissioners authorized City Manager Mike Miller to negotiate terms of a development deal proposed for the urban renewal project area in northwest Muskogee.
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said the deal could include the sale of land already owned by the authority to an unnamed developer. The proposed development, Garvin said, would include some restaurant and additional retail space and possibly some residential construction.
Should negotiations bear fruit, the deal would be the first project of undeveloped property within the urban renewal project area in several years. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation's plan to construct a bypass around the west side of the city may have curbed interest, but the agency abandoned that plan after facing fierce local opposition.
City administrators briefed commissioners in January 2019 about some prospective development deals, one of which was the McAlister's Deli, which opened Friday at Three Rivers Plaza. Garvin said at the time there were plans to sell three of the six one-acre tracts owned by the authority that have frontage along West Shawnee Bypass, but nothing has been finalized.
"This is progress, and it's new," Garvin said. "But I haven't taken anything to City Council yet, so I can't put a lot of information out there."
Miller said he is hopeful this hopeful the proposal discussed this week will bear fruit.
"Muskogee provides a great opportunity for businesses looking to expand," Miller said. This is another example of that."
Garvin said he expects to present the proposal to city councilors when they meet Nov. 2. The deal will be discussed during an executive session, but any action will be done afterward after reconvening the open meeting.
Garvin said more information about the developer would be available then if city councilors green light the proposal.
The urban renewal project area is bounded by Chicago and 11th streets on the east and west and Shawnee Bypass and Talladega Street on the north and south. Urban renewal commissioners divided the 90-acre tract into three project areas.
Most of the unproductive areas was set aside for national and regional retailers. Commissioners designated smaller tracts for commercial infill and residential development.
