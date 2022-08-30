Urban grants available from Oklahoma Forestry Services

OKLAHOMA CITY – Urban and Community Forestry Grants will be available to Oklahoma communities again this year. The federal grants, administered by Oklahoma Forestry Services, are intended primarily to help communities and nonprofits develop local forestry plans, broaden urban forestry programs, and provide training opportunities.
The Urban and Community Forestry Grants are available to nonprofit organizations, local government agencies, educational institutions, and civic or neighborhood associations. They range from $1,000 to $10,000. Recipients are required to provide matching funds in cash, donations or in-kind contributions and services.
Applications for Urban and Community Forestry Grants must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 18, to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry in Oklahoma City.
“Research and studies have proven time and time again that trees help improve everything from personal health and quality of living issues, to boosting economic growth opportunities for private homes and local business and business districts,” said Mark Bays, Oklahoma Urban Forestry Coordinator. “They help solve tough environmental problems commonly found in communities. The bottom line is healthy trees translate into healthy communities and healthy lives.”
Communities that have participated in the urban forestry grants program have developed a better understanding of the value of the services trees provide. We have also been able to enhance the technical skills of those who plan, develop, and maintain trees in urban and community forests. A simple tree inventory can help communities recognize immediate concerns about their trees, he said.
"It's vital that rural communities and metropolitan areas take a progressive approach to caring for their trees. If we don't plan for the future, we stand to lose these valuable assets in our hometowns," Bays said.
Successful grant recipients should be notified before Jan. 1, and will have one year to complete their projects once started.
Grant applications are available on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website or by contacting OFS.
