Urban renewal committee looks to designating area

Two items were discussed at the special call meeting for the Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority on Wednesday.
The first item on the agenda was discussed in executive session and had to do with the possible approval of a sales or purchase agreement for development of certain parcels of land and how MURA General Manager Gary Garvin is to proceed.
"After being briefed on the status of those discussions with the general manager, I think an appropriate motion would be to authorize the general manager to negotiate an economic development and sales agreement with a developer as identified and under the terms specified in executive session," said Muskogee City Attorney Roy Tucker.
The motion passed unanimously.
The second item, debated in open session, was to designate an area within the southwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee as an urban renewal area. The area the Authority is looking at is from Okmulgee Avenue south and from South York Street west to U.S. 69.
Tucker said that the city council wants the authority to consider if there are any areas for a blight study for possible urban renewal. A blight study is a study to determine the existence or nonexistence of vacant lots, abandoned buildings and houses in derelict or dangerous shape, as well as environmental contamination within a survey area.
"What the city council is seeing is that most of the development of the city is heading toward Shawnee, which is in accordance with the comprehensive plan," Tucker said. "But to attempt to not necessarily re-caliber future growth but equalize the growth, there are reasons to move to the southwest corner because you've got stuff over there that you can do."
MURA Chairman Bob Coburn recalled a discussion that took place between him and Mayor Marlon Coleman on the development issue a couple of years ago.
"If there's a way that we can stimulate growth along U.S. 69, were going to end up, starting with the utility work, with the improvements along U.S. 69 ending in late 2022," Coburn said. "So in to 2022-23, you're going to have a finished product and you're going to have the same look that we've got going north that is now being added to the south."
That proposal was tabled until the next meeting to let Tucker get a more definite layout of the area for consideration.
