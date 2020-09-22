Urban renewal efforts along Muskogee's northwest retail corridor continued to fuel growth of ad valorem and sales tax revenue generated by increased business activity within the project area.
City Manager Mike Miller said sales tax gains reported this year potentially could have been much greater had they not stalled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Keep in mind the sales tax was way, way down for a couple of months, with some of the stores in the urban renewal area not even open during some of that time due to the pandemic," Miller said. `"That had a negative drag on sales tax collections."
Miller said the pandemic also delayed construction of McAlister's Deli, a new restaurant officials counted on last year to supplant some of the revenue lost when Dick's Sporting Goods closed its Muskogee location. He said while sales tax collections have increased during the past three months, that revenue is not reflected in the latest report for the tax increment finance district.
That report documents captured and apportioned revenue for the tax increment finance district and shows ad valorem and sales taxes collected within the project area remains substantially higher than what it was before redevelopment began. Most of the new revenue generated as a result of the improvements and increased business activity is being used to pay down debt acquired by the city to purchase land, improve the infrastructure and incentivize redevelopment.
The report, which is required by law to be published annually, shows the aggregate assessed value of real property located within the special tax district increased 71.93% from the baseline assessed value of $808,260. The aggregate assessed value of property within the urban renewal project area as of June 30 was certified as $2.88 million — its highest value since the Muskogee County Assessor's Office certified the baseline assessed value in January 2015.
The annual report shows aggregate sales tax collections generated by business activity within the district increased 65.85% from its baseline level of $302,210, which was based upon fiscal year fiscal year 2014 collections. Aggregate sales tax collections attributed to business activity within the TIF district during fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, totaled $884,931, up 4.18% percent from last year's total of $847,985 but still below the high set before Dick's Sporting Goods pulled up stakes due to a dispute about the terms of its lease.
The TIF district was created in October 2014 as a way to help fund redevelopment efforts within the urban renewal project area in northwest Muskogee. Creating the district authorizes the city to capture and apportion 75% of the revenue generated by sales and ad valorem taxes that can be attributed to redevelopment.
New revenue is dedicated to the repayment of up to $16 million that was authorized to be spent in support of the urban renewal plan. Authorized expenditures included land acquisition, site and infrastructure improvements, development incentives, and organizational costs.
Records show the city secured a $6.55 million note to fund urban renewal efforts that began in 2015 with the construction of Three Rivers Plaza and the relocation of Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. As of June 30, an outstanding balance of $5.79 million remained due — a payment of $354,419 was made July 1 and a second payment of $229,572 is due Jan. 1.
The Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority also borrowed $5.5 million from the City of Muskogee Foundation. The unsecured loan will be repaid with available TIF revenue and proceeds from property sales.
From December 2015 through fiscal year 2020, the city has apportioned $452,328 in ad valorem tax revenue and about $2.33 million in sales tax revenue generated within the TIF district. The report, prepared by City Treasurer Jean Kingston, shows TIF revenue totaling more than $2.15 million had been deposited in a designated bank account as of June 30 and made available for payments toward principal and interest on the $6.55 million 2014 note, which was issued by a consortium of local banks.
The area designated for urban renewal is bounded by Chicago and 11th streets on the east and west and Shawnee Bypass and Talladega Street on the north and south. Urban renewal commissioners divided the 90-acre tract into three project areas, with most of it being set aside for big-box retail projects, and smaller portions designated for commercial infill and residential development.
