US 266 to close at Interstate 40 for bridge repairs

East and westbound U.S. 266 will be closed at Interstate 40, about nine miles east of Checotah in eastern McIntosh County, beginning Monday and continuing through early February as part of a bridge rehabilitation project.
All U.S. 266 traffic will be detoured to I-40.
The $4.8 million contract for this project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Built Right Construction, LLC of Savanna. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.
