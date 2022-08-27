A $74.7 million bridge replacement project begins Sept. 6 on U.S. 62 in Muskogee, weather permitting. The project will replace both the east and westbound bridges over the Arkansas River, as well as the bridges over 55th Street on the east side of the river. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the speed limit will be reduced through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed in late 2024. The project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to a joint venture between Jensen Construction Co. and Manhattan Road & Bridge Company.
US 62 bridge replacement project begins Sept. 6 in Muskogee
