US 69 ramp to I-40 near Checotah closes Monday through April 15

The southbound U.S. 69 off-ramp to westbound Interstate 40 near Checotah in McIntosh County will be closed from Monday through April 15, as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project at the interchange.
Southbound to westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-40 and U.S. 69 Business to access westbound I-40. Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time in the work zone.
The $6.3 million contract for this work was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Interstate Improvements Inc., of Faribault, Minnesota. Completion is anticipated in late spring 2022.
