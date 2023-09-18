Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be doing some patch work on US 69 Thursday.
ODOT District Engineer Chris Wallace said this is routine work.
"This is not part of the US 69 expansion project," he said. "That is scheduled to begin sometime in 2025. This is patch work that is part of periodic maintenance."
Wallace said US 69 will be narrowed to one lane from West Okmulgee Avenue to Border Street in each direction and is a one-day project.
