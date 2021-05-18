US Attorney's Office announces 82 indictments

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced the federal grand jury sitting in Muskogee completed its May session last week and returned 82 felony indictments.
Seventy-six indictments were publicly filed and six remain sealed pending arrest of the charged defendants. All but one of the unsealed charges involve crimes arising out of Indian Country. Thirty-three indictments are for murder, 16 are sexual assaults, and the balance contain allegations of child abuse/neglect, attempted murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, robbery, burglary, and kidnapping. The sole non-Indian Country indictment involves possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The dramatic increase in Indian Country cases for federal prosecution is due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings. These opinions determined the reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes were never disestablished by Congress and, therefore, the United States has primary federal jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by — or against — Native Americans occurring within the 26 counties of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The following indictments were returned by the federal grand jury and filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The information listed in brackets is the county and the reservation where the crime(s) allegedly occurred.
Murder
United States v.:
• Coker Dean Barker and Anastacia Phillinia Little – Count 1: Murder in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Crystal Renae Berryhill — Murder in Indian Country. [Marshall County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Kalup Allen Born (Superseding Indictment) – Murder in Perpetration of Robbery and Kidnapping in Indian Country; First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Kidnapping in Indian Country; First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Arson in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Kalup Allen Born — Murder in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Aram Barak Catron — Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. [Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
• Jace Wayne Conger – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Michael Ray Crawley – Murder in Perpetration of Burglary in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Kevin Leon Cross – Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping in Indian Country; Kidnapping in Indian Country Resulting in Death; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Bryan County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Gregory Allen Gamblin, II - Murder in Indian Country. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Kadetrix Devon Grayson – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Crystal Marie Haworth – Murder in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Gunnar Mathew Hemingway – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Jordan Wayne Holt – Murder in Indian Country - Second Degree; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Causing The Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18; Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country. [McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Darrell James Hummingbird – Murder in Indian Country. [Adair County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
• Cody Nash James – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation]
• Ryan Cortlan Johnson – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation]
• John Douglas Knight – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Aaron Michael Laconsello aka Aaron Michael Hooper – Murder in Indian Country; Murder in Perpetration of Burglary in Indian Country. [Muskogee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation]
• Neil Shai-Cameron Lewis - Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. [Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation]
• Brian James Mack - Murder in Indian Country. [Pushmataha County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Robert Wayne Mitchell - Murder in Indian Country. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Jimmy Holmes Nace and Matthew Jennings Vermillion – Murder in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Clifton Merrill Parish – Murder in Perpetration of Robbery in Indian Country; Kidnapping Resulting in Death in Indian Countr. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Thomas Raymond Phillips, III – Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18; [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Jeffrey Lyn Pierce - Murder in Indian Country. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Bradley Shawn Pittman - Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. [Bryan County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Tyas Short – Second Degree Murder in Indian Country; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Devin Warren Sizemore – Murder in Indian Country; Second Degree Murder in Indian Country; Voluntary Manslaughter in Indian Country; Child Abuse in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Assault and Battery on a Police Officer in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• George McEntire Smith – Murder in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Wagoner County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation]
• John Duncan Stubbs – Murder in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Chad Jon’Dale Voyles – Conspiracy to Murder in Indian Country; Murder in Indian Country; Murder in Perpetration of Burglary in Indian Country; Arson in Indian Country. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Tanner Dean Washington - Murder in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County - Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Johnson Wisdom - Murder in Perpetration of Child Abuse in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
Sexual Assault
United States v.:
• Dustin Dewayne Bristow – Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country . [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Eduardo Chapa – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Seminole County- Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Wayne Robert Christman – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian County; Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country; Lewd and Indecent Acts to a Child Under 12 in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Shelley J. Duncan – Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country; Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16 in Indian Country; Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16 in Indian Country; Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16 in Indian Country. [Johnston County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• David Leroy Earls – Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Pushmataha County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Edgar Rene Garcia-Limon (Superseding Indictment) – Felon in Possession of Firearm; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country; Illegal Reentry of Previously Removed Alien. [Okmulgee County- Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation]
• Cutter Payne Hendricks – Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country. [McCurtain County- Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Christopher William McKane – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Bruce Lee Montes – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Gordon Lee Myers, aka Rick Lee Myers – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. [Marshall County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Bryan Douglas Nicholson – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. [McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Roy Lee Roberts, Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Jimmy Ray Robinson – Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Antonio Maurice Sambrano – Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Bradley Alex Tilley – Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Tommy James Whitt – Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
Other violent crime in Indian Country
United States v.:
• Joses Ric-E Beck aka Ricky – Burglary in the First Degree in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. [Johnston County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Mr Lee Benton, a/k/a Mister Lee Benton, aka Lee Benton – Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Kristen Breann Buckner, aka Kristen Breann Talamassy – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country. [Hughes County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation]
• Jory L. Bullard – Child Abuse in Indian Country. [McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Paula Amber Chisholm – Child Abuse in Indian Country; Child Neglect in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Mikkah Tramain Cosar – Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Jeramey Dill – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Use, Carry, and Discharge a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
• Joseph Brandon Ferris – Burglary in the First Degree in Indian Country; Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. [Johnston County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Richard Dakota Gore and Bronson Dalton Kent Gore – Robbery in Indian Country; Use, Carry, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Trab Aahrron Hatton – Attempted Murder in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Rex Allen Hayes, Jr. – Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country. [McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Jeffrey Dywane Holcomb – Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County- Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Autumn Elizabeth Grace Jackson, Sabrina Deanne Orr, and Dustin John Wood – Attempted Murder in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Burglary in the First Degree in Indian Country; Maiming in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Use, Carry, and Brandish of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Dawane Armone King – Child Abuse in Indian Country; Child Neglect in Indian Country. [Choctaw County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Dillon Wayne McClain – Arson of a Dwelling in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Billy James Menees and Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein – Child Abuse in Indian Country; Child Neglect in Indian Country. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Johnny Dale Morris – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country. [Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
• Abigail Perez and Dylan Tyler Neal – Child Neglect in Indian Country; Child Neglect in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Timmie Lee Runnels Jr – Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Kidnapping in Indian Country; Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Use, Carry, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation/Coal County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Amber Rachelle Thurman – Child Neglect in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• David Daniel Walker, aka Boston – Burglary in the First Degree in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
• Jeremy Curtis Walker – Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. [Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation]
• Dalton Ray Wallis – Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Use, Carry, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [Adair County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
• Kevin Ray Ward and Anthony Juan Armenta – Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. [McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Roberto Carlos Wesley – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. [McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
• Oscar Levon Luke Junior Worcester – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Injury in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
Non-Indian Country offenses
United States v.:
• Mr Lee Benton, aka Mister Lee Benton, aka Lee Benton – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. [Seminole County]
An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
