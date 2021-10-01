The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced federal grand juries sitting in Muskogee recently completed two separate August and two separate September sessions and returned forty-six felony indictments, including four superseding indictments.
From the four grand jury sessions in August and September, 28 indictments were publicly filed and 18 remain sealed pending arrest of the charged defendants. Twenty-three of the unsealed charges involve crimes arising out of Indian Country. Six of the unsealed indictments are for murder or involuntary manslaughter, four are for sex crimes, and the balance contain allegations of assault with intent to commit murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic violence, firearms violations, burglary, and robbery (including attempted robbery). The five unsealed non-Indian Country indictments involve possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, firearms violations, and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
The following indictments were returned by the federal grand juries and filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The information listed in brackets is the county and reservation where the crime(s) allegedly occurred.
Murder
BUDDER, Jeriah Scott (superseding indictment) – Murder in Indian Country; Use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; Causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c) – 18 U.S.C. § 924(j); forfeiture allegation. [Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
GIRTY, Jeremy Matthew – Murder in Indian Country, Second Degree. [Carter County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
NORTHCUTT Jr., Jimmy Louis Northcutt, Jr. (second superseding indictment) – Murder in Indian Country; murder in perpetration of burglary in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) – 18 U.S.C. § 924(j)(1); burglary in the second degree in Indian Country; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of stolen firearm; forfeiture allegation. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
PARKER, James Eric (superseding indictment) – Murder in Indian Country; murder in perpetration of kidnapping in Indian Country; murder in perpetration of kidnapping in Indian Country; kidnapping resulting in death in Indian Country; causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) – 18 U.S.C. § 924(j)(1); forfeiture allegation. [Carter County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
STEVENSON, Troy Allen Stevenson – Murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c) – 18 U.S.C. § 924(j)(1); forfeiture allegation. [Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
Sexual Assault
ADAMS, Dustin Kane – Aggravated sexual abuse of child Under 12 in Indian Country; abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. [Johnston County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
SCRIVENER, Clay Lee – Lewd and indecent touching of a child under 16 in Indian Country. [Carter County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
SIMPKINS, Montelito Sanchez (superseding indictment) – Sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country; abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
THOMAS, Jeffrey Brent Thomas – Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (six counts). [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
Other Violent Crimes
BLAGG, Michael Paul – First-degree burglary in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; forfeiture allegation. [Bryan County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
BOWDEN, Cameron Dale Bowden – Burglary in the second degree in Indian Country; burglary in the third degree in Indian Country. [Haskell County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
CASTILLO, Justin Blake – Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. [Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
DELOZIER, Terrell Eugene – Domestic violence in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; burglary in the first degree in Indian Country; use, carry and brandish of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence child neglect in Indian Country. [Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
FIELDS, Kody; LAWHEAD, FVS-CHVTV Amos; and BROWN, Jimmy Dale. – Robbery in Indian Country; use, carry, and brandish of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. [Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
GOLDMAN, Raymond David – Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; felon in possession of ammunition; forfeiture allegation. [Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
GOOD, Ronald Edward – Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. [Carter County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation]
HYDEN, Andy Matthew Hyden aka HYDEN, Andrew Mathew – Robbery in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; felon in possession of firearm and ammunition. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
MOUSE, Gregory Alan aka FIELDS, Gregory Alan aka FIELDS-MOUSE, Gregory Alan — Assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. [Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
PATTERSON, Dustin James – First-degree burglary in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country; attempted robbery in Indian Country. [Adair County – Cherokee Nation Reservation]
SPENCE, Hunter Caleb – Involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. [Le Flore County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
WINSHIP, Amada Edith – Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; forfeiture allegation. [Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation]
Non-Indian Crimes
DOZIER Sr., Eugene Lee – Engaging in the business of dealing, importing, and manufacturing firearms without a license; transferring a firearm to an out of state residence. [Pittsburg County]
FRANCO, Nicolas Isaiah aka FRANCO, Nicholas Isaiah – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. [Adair County]
GIRTY, Jeremy Matthew Girty – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm; forfeiture allegation. [Carter County]
RICHARDSON II, Bryan Todd — Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. [Wagoner County]
WHITFIELD, Bendrick Anthony – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; forfeiture allegation. [McCurtain County]
An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
