U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a guide to COVID-19 related benefits for small businesses, according to a news release.
The guide was made to assist small businesses, independent contractors, and gig economy workers file for a coronavirus relief loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is working with state and local chambers across the country to provide businesses with the information they need to stay afloat and keep people employed during the pandemic,” said Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This comprehensive guide ensures small business owners fully understand what aid is available to them and how to access those funds as quickly as possible. We remain committed to ensuring no family or business goes bankrupt due to financial hardships associated with the coronavirus.”
The guide can be found at https://uscham.com/3aEPxDo.
