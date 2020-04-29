US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 04.29.20

Sentencing

PEBLEY, Zachary Gage, 22, of Macomb. Bank robbery; use, carry and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Sentenced to 147 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

