US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 05.14.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Sentencing

GARMAN, Bobby, 38, of Talihina. Distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sentecnced to 168 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you