US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 05.14.20

Sentencing
GARMAN, Bobby, 38, of Talihina. Distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sentecnced to 168 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
96, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Muskogee. No funeral services planned. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral & Cremation Service.
89, retired printer, died April 28, 2020. Service of Memory, Saturday, May 16, 2:00 p.m., Taft Resource Center, Taft, OK. Visitation, Friday, May 15, Precious Memories Chapel, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
