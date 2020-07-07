US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 07.07.20

Pleadings
HAIRE, Brent Allen, 42, of Muskogee. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of firearms.
Sentencings
COX, Logan Lawson, 29, of Broken Bow. Felon in possession of firearm. Sentenced to 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
McCOY, Jasmine Dazha, 23, of Muskogee. Tampering with a witness. Sentenced to three years of supervised release.
MORGAN, Alison Rachel, 28, of Muskogee. Tampering with a witness. Sentenced to three years of supervised release.
SEGUE, Derrick Christopher, 26, of Muskogee. Conspiracy to tamper with a witness. Sentenced to 65 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
SUTTON, Klawaun Lynn aka O.G.G., 38, of Muskogee. Conspiracy to tamper with a witness. Sentenced to 80 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
