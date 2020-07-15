US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 07.16.20

Pleading
FISH, Brandis Nicole, 36, of Henryetta. Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
90, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Services by Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 95, retired heavy equipment operator, died Monday July 13, 2020. Services 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 16, 2020 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 17, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK with interment following in Okmulgee Cemetery at 2:00pm. To watch the live service or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
51, passed away Saturday, July 11 in Tulsa. Services pending. Services by Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Commented
