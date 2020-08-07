US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 08.07.20

Sentencing

MOLDENHAUER, Stanley Colin, 39, of Plano, Texas. Transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. Sentenced to six months in prison, six months in a halfway house and three years of supervised release.

