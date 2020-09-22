US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 09.22.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Pleadings

BRIDGES, Brandon Edward, 24, of Muskogee. Pleaded guilty to child neglect in Indian Country.

CHECOTAH, Nathan Joe, 26, of Okmulgee. Pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate partner and dating partner in Indian Country.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you