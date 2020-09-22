US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 09.22.20

Pleadings
BRIDGES, Brandon Edward, 24, of Muskogee. Pleaded guilty to child neglect in Indian Country.
CHECOTAH, Nathan Joe, 26, of Okmulgee. Pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate partner and dating partner in Indian Country.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 7:56 pm
Erma Jean Reaves, 86, left us September 18, 2020. You may visit her Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Her Sacred Farewell Friday, 11:00 AM., The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Donald Wayne Vandiver passed away at his home in Wainwright, Ok September 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Don was born August 30, 1946 in Pamona, CA to his parents Clyde and Jeri Vandiver. Don moved to the Gravette, AR area in his teenage years and graduated in 1964 at Gravette High School. Don w…
Barbara Jean Brown, Muskogee, 75, fast food restaurant manager, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18 at Warner Memorial Cemetery. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
