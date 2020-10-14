US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 10.14.20

Pleadings
HENSH, Stanislaus John Richard, 48, of Luray, Virginia. Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
LOGSDON Jr., Donald Ray, 40, of McAlester. Pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm/ammunition.
TATE, Darin Dawayne, 42, of Broken Bow. Pleaded guilty to felon in possession of ammunition.
Sentencings
FISH, Brandis Nicole, 36, of Henryetta. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sentenced to 110 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release.
NESTER, Kenneth Roy, 26, of Okmulgee. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sentenced to 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
