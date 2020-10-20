US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 10.20.20

BURGESS, Cameron Austin, 22, of Morris. Pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner, or dating partner in Indian Country.

COOPER, Cody James, 27, of Eufaula. Pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

HORSECHIEF, Solomon Lamont aka HORSECHIEF, Soloman Lamont. Pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in Indian Country.

