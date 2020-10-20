US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 10.20.20

Pleadings
BURGESS, Cameron Austin, 22, of Morris. Pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner, or dating partner in Indian Country.
COOPER, Cody James, 27, of Eufaula. Pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
HORSECHIEF, Solomon Lamont aka HORSECHIEF, Soloman Lamont. Pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in Indian Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.